Pat Nevin lauds 'outstanding' Arsenal player during win against Manchester United

Arsenal recorded their first win under Mikel Arteta as they beat Manchester United on home soil.

Pat Nevin has raved about the performance of David Luiz as he stated that he was 'fabulous again' as Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day.

The BBC Sport pundit claimed that Luiz was 'brilliant' for Mikel Arteta's side, as they recorded their first three points under their new manager.

Last time out, Arsenal suffered a late defeat against Chelsea, and despite those dropped points, Luiz was commanding in that game, just like he was on Wednesday night against United.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (01/01/2020 8 pm start), Nevin was full of praise for Luiz, as he stated that he has 'finally found his form in an Arsenal shirt'.

"It's worth mentioning again, David Luiz, just like last week, another fabulous game," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live "It looks like he has finally found his form in an Arsenal shirt, which is rather good news for him - You have to say that David Luiz has been brilliant for Arsenal."

The signs have been very encouraging and positive for Arsenal ever since Arteta walked through the doors of the struggling North London club.

From what he has been saying in his interviews, to the manner in which Arsenal have been playing, especially without the ball, things are looking up for the Gunners.

Now that they have picked up their first three points under Arteta, he will now be looking to add more consistency and confidence to this Arsenal squad.