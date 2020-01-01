Our View: Arsenal could have stupidly-good defence if Dayot Upemecano joins

Arsenal are again linked to Dayot Upamecano in the January window.

The rumour about Arsenal wanting Dayot Upamecano simply isn't going away.

According to The Mirror, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants the 21-year-old Leipzig centre-back - and the North London club are prepared to back the newly-appointed head coach by signing him.

And if this could materialise then Arsenal just might go from having a horrendous defence to one of the best - on paper, anyway.

The Emirates Stadium club have conceded 30 goals in 20 Premier League games this season, which clearly isn't good enough.

But two of their best defensive signings from last summer are William Saliba, a player who was loaned back to Saint Etienne, and Kieran Tierney, a left-back who has barely played and won't do again until March due to injury.

Next season, however, Arsenal will have Saliba, and a fully-fit Tierney and the prospect of Upamecano playing alongside both in that back four - along with Hector Bellerin - should really excite Arsenal fans.

On paper, that's a quality back four, one that puts the current one that involves the likes of Sokratis and David Luiz to shame.

Of course, signing Upamecano won't be easy, or cheap, but Arsenal have had a shoddy defence for lord knows how many years now and maybe, just maybe, signing the 21-year-old could signal an end to that.