Mario Melchiot lauds Chelsea youngster & shares what Jody Morris told him

Chelsea have been producing a number of indifferent results and performances in recent weeks.

Mario Melchiot has lauded Tariq Lamptey for the manner in which he made his debut for Chelsea last week, as he stated that he played like he has been playing for a 'long time'.

The former Chelsea defender also shared that Jody Morris told him that the club has 'some great young players that are going to come through'.

Frank Lampard has made a positive impact since he was appointed Chelsea manager at the start of the season, but in recent weeks, they have suffered a number of indifferent results and performances.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (31/12/19 10:50 am), Melchiot praised Chelsea for bringing through the youngsters and shared a conversation he had with Morris at the training ground.

"My last time I went to the training ground, I bumped into Jody and we had that conversation," Melchoit told Sky Sports. "I asked him a couple of key questions. And he said 'we have some great young players that are going to come through' And clearly this is where they are.

"Lamptey came on [against Arsenal] and at 19-years-old, gets on the ball, dribbles like he is already playing there for a long time. All these players, and it doesn't matter if you're at Chelsea, just a young talent. The belief you have to carry with you.

"You are always going to have that moment where somebody is going to tell you, 'it's not your time yet, don't worry, wait'. No. Keep pushing because this is the time of the young guys."

Whilst Lamptey's Premier League debut against Arsenal was impressive, he was an unused substitute during their score draw against Brighton on New Year's Day.

Lamptey is yet to start a game for the Blues, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Lampard or Morris put yet another of their young guns into the main starting spotlight.

Chelsea have a home FA Cup clash coming up against Nottingham Forest, as this provides Lampard with more freedom to give more of his unknown players the chance to shine.