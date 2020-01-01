Leeds-linked defender comments on rumours

Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Daniel Ayala has moved to distance himself from rumours about leaving Middlesbrough, amid speculation that Leeds United could want him.

According to Team Talk, the Elland Road club are among the Championship sides interested in signing the 6'3 centre-back.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a little short on centre-back options, with Gaetano Berardi, a right-back by trade, being the back-up to Liam Cooper and Ben White this season.

Boro are struggling under Jonathan Woodgate whose side sit 16th in the Championship.

But former Liverpool man Ayala has revealed to The Northern Echo that he isn't even thinking about leaving The Riverside - unless 'something really big happens'.

Really I have to tell you that I am only concentrating on Middlesbrough, and I’m not thinking about leaving in January or anything like that.

"Sometimes, in football, things happen that are beyond your control, but unless something really big happens – and I don’t think it will – I will definitely be at Middlesbrough until the end of the season."