Jose Mourinho comments on Harry Kane's injury during Tottenham's defeat to Southampton

Harry Kane went off injured during Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Harry Kane's injury during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Southampton is 'negative' as he also stated that hamstring injuries are 'always negative'.

Tottenham suffered a defeat at the relegation-threatened side, with Kane going off for Erik Lamela late in the second half, as Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game.

If Kane does end up missing a number of matches for Spurs then it'll worry Mourinho because his teams aren't playing well even with him in the starting XI.

After the defeat at St Mary's, Mourinho provided an injury update on Kane, as Spurs fans will be worried about his comments because it isn't looking too promising.

"It's a negative," Mourinho told Football London. "Hamstring is always negative. It is a tear, it is a small thing. Is it a contraction? At this moment I cannot say."

If Kane does spend a number of weeks on the sidelines then there isn't an obvious player to come in and replace him in the starting XI.

A Lucas Moura can play in those forward areas, or even a Dele Alli can push further forward, as the suspended, Heung-Min Son did step up last season when Kane was out injured.

Either way, these are still troubling times for Tottenham, who are not showing any real progression under Mourinho, as changes might be made now the January transfer window is now open.