John McGinn sends Twitter message after Aston Villa beat Burnley

Aston Villa secured a much-needed win over Burnley in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

John McGinn has expressed his delight on Twitter by stating 'what a win go on the boys' after Aston Villa beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on New Year's Day.

It has been a tough few weeks for Villa, who have suffered a number of damaging defeats, including against their relegation rivals Southampton and Watford.

Last time out, they conceded three at 10-man Watford and they responded to that loss by securing all three points against Sean Dyche's men.

The injured McGinn watched on from the sidelines and sent this message from his personal Twitter account, as Villa moved out of the bottom three for the time being:

What a win go on the boys pic.twitter.com/BAfppI2u9T — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) January 1, 2020

Jack Grealish thought he had put his side ahead in the first half, but VAR ruled that Wesley was offside, a decision which angered the away supporters.

But Villa didn't allow their heads to drop as Wesley, who has struggled to find the back of the net in recent months, netted a deserved opener.

Grealish, who has been Villa's standout performer this season, then curled his effort into the bottom corner, as the away team held on despite Chris Wood pulling a goal back late in the second half.

The concerns for Dean Smith after the match will be that Wesley had to go off injured, and goalkeeper Tom Heaton was also stretched off.