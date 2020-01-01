Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reacts to confirmation that Eddie Nketiah is set to leave Leeds

Eddie Nketiah is set to make a return to his parent club which is a big blow for Leeds United.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has warned Leeds United that they must replace Eddie Nketiah after Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that he is set to return to his parent club.

Former Premier League striker, Hasselbaink, reacted to the news by saying 'that's big', as he feels that Patrick Bamford needs someone pushing him.

Nketiah's final act for Leeds was starting at the Hawthorns, as Bielsa spoke very highly of him and what he has brought to the club ahead of his departure, as reported by Leeds Live.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (01/01/2020 5:15 pm start), Hasselbaink, shared his thoughts on how Nketiah played and then reacted to Bielsa's comments that he is set to leave.

"Nketiah looked light. Leeds do play better with Bamford," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "But when you are really dominant and you are making chances, Nketiah does score goals, a lot of them."

When he was told that Nketiah is set to leave: "That's big for me. They need another striker. They need to find somebody ASAP, who is mobile, who will battle Bamford for that place and someone who can score goals. They do need more goals.

"The team has been playing better with Bamford. And the team does not like to make too many changes. That is Nketiah's problem. They are second in the league. Nine points difference between third. If they can find somebody who can make them better then Bielsa is right [in not previously starting him].

"It's not easy, but he must have something up his sleeve. Otherwise, he is not managing the team really well. They need [a replacement] big time. I think they need also a wide player and a centre-half. But going back to the question, yes I do think they have somebody ready to come in."

Bielsa always likes to have a thin squad, so he will be used to dealing with such situations, but he will still have to add another striker to his ranks.

If Bamford were to get suspended or injured then there wouldn't be an obvious replacement, so Leeds will have to be quick in securing the services of another player.

But there are players available in the market for Leeds to target, as a loan deal might be the right way to go for the promotion chasers.