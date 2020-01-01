'Improved so much': Mikel Arteta gushes over transformed Arsenal star

Mesut Ozil looks like a new player at Arsenal these days, but can he keep it up?

Mikel Arteta is desperate to see Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil sustain the type of performances that he has been showing under him so far.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Chelsea this past weekend but Ozil was arguably the best player on the park.

Not only was the Arsenal midfielder superb in possession, but he also did the ugly side of the game very well.

Fans of the Emirates Stadium club aren't used to seeing their £42.5 million star put in a shift on the football pitch, with Ozil often relying on his natural ability and nonchalant style to get by.

But he looks a different player since Arteta has been appointed as Arsenal's head coach, and the Spaniard, who played alongside the former Germany international in North London, is desperate to see his old team-mate maintain this going forward.

He said via The 42: "That’s what I’m hoping, that he can sustain that level every three or four days. His numbers, physically, have improved so much & he’s willing.

"That’s what I can tell you from every day what I see in training."

Question is, can Ozil maintain it? Very few Arsenal fans would back him to. That's because Ozil has had these periods of brilliance before, most recently in 2018 when he played his way to a £350,000-a-week new deal, but his form rapidly tailed off.

If Arteta can get him playing brilliantly and consistently every week then who knows, he might be worth his money after all.