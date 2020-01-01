Quick links

Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal win on Twitter

Arsenal beat the Red Devils 2-0 in North London tonight

Arsenal have picked up their first win of the Mikel Arteta era.

The newly-appointed Gunners' head coach masterminded a superb 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

First-half goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos did the damage for an Arsenal side that looked unrecognisable from the team that Unai Emery left behind in November.

There is a lot of work for Arteta still to do, but this was a big indication that the North Londoners are going in the right direction.

 

Despite the three points, the Spaniard's side are still 10th in the Premier League table and here's how Gary Lineker reacted to the win on Twitter:

It was a clear joke from Lineker but Arsenal are still, technically, a mid-table side.

But they could and definitely should bomb up the table from here on in, if this performance was anything to go by.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side couldn't live with their hosts and struggled to fashion many clear-cut chances for themselves.

With the defence looking that bit more stable, and Arteta's attacking players working tirelessly, the future is finally looking bright for Arsenal again.

