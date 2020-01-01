Meet Dolly Wells - Dracula star's age, Instagram and previous roles!

The actress boasts a range of great work across film and TV.

Thanks to Dolly Wells, Dracula has been made that little bit more special.

Seen it all before?

Wrong! Bram Stoker's 1897 gothic horror novel is a literary masterpiece and has long been hailed as one of the most iconic offerings of the genre.

It has been studied and interpreted endlessly, and it goes without saying that it's always been ripe for adaptation. For decades, we've seen the tale translated to the screen, with notable adaptations coming from the likes of Tod Browning (Freaks) in 1931 and Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather) in 1992.

Now, we're ready to see the vampire on screens again in a three-part series beginning on BBC One on Wednesday, January 1st 2020 at 9 pm.

Dolly Wells stars in Dracula

The series stars Dolly Wells in the role of Sister Agatha.

She's joined by a wealth of talent, including Claes Bang in the titular role. Ring any bells?

Well, he played Christian in the criminally underseen 2017 The Square, which won the Palme d'Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival that year. Additionally, he was also in 2018's The Girl in the Spider's Web (he played Jan Holtser) and the TV series The Affair (Sasha Mann).

These two stars are joined by Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Jonathan Aris, Lyndsey Marshal, Lydia West and more, as noted by the BBC.

However, let's focus on the 48-year-old British actress Dolly Wells...

Dolly Wells: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in 1997 as Janet James on The Bill.

Since then, she has appeared in such TV series as The Mighty Boosh (she played Methuselah), Peep Show (Paula), Star Stories (various), The IT Crowd (Miranda/Paula), Campus (Lydia Tennant), Spy (Judith), Some Girls (Anna Hitchcock), Doll & Em (Dolly) and Blunt Talk (Celia).

As for films, she's starred in Bridget Jones's Diary (Woney), Morvern Callar (Susan), Franklyn (Nurse), 45 Years (Sally), Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (Mrs. Featherstone), Home Again (Tracy) and Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Anna).

She boasts a seriously impressive variety across her acting oeuvre, but her directorial feature debut - Good Posture - was also released in 2019. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat's Dracula is fortunate to have her!

Actress Dolly Wells is seen arriving to the premiere of 'Good Posture' during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 27, 2019 in New York City.

Follow Dolly Wells on Instagram

To keep up to date with Dolly, head over to Instagram.

You can find her at @dollywells; she currently has 11.4k followers.

There are a bunch of Dracula-related posts, with one reading: "Not long now... BBC 1 Jan 1st, 2nd and 3rd at 9 pm and on Netflix from Jan 4th."

We can't wait to sink our teeth into it all!

