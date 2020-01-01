Doctor Who series 12 episode 1 cast: Spyfall enlists Andrew Bone, Dominique Maher, Asif Khan!

Fans of the sci-fi favourite rejoice, it's back...

Spyfall is incoming, so let's take the time to spotlight the Doctor Who series 12 episode 1 cast.

Who is your favourite Doctor?

We know, we know... it's hard to decide, but everybody has a favourite. We have fond memories with many takes on the iconic character, from Tom Baker's to David Tennant's.

At the moment, we're still thoroughly enjoying Jodie Whittaker's exciting new take. She took over wholeheartedly as the thirteenth incarnation of the Doctor beginning with series 11 back in 2018. Of course, she's back to reprise the beloved role again in 2020 for series 12.

Episode 1 is titled Spyfall and will be told in two parts. The first will arrive on BBC One on Wednesday, January 1st 2020 at 6.55 pm. It's a great way for fans to kick off the year with a bang, but who's aboard the cast this time?

Jodie Whittaker speaks onstage at the DOCTOR WHO panel during New York Comic Con in The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 7, 2018 in New York City.

Doctor Who series 12 episode 1 cast

Here are the cast members set to light up our screens in Spyfall:

- Jodie Whittaker: The Doctor

- Bradley Walsh: Graham O'Brien

- Tosin Cole: Ryan Sinclair

- Mandip Gill: Yasmin Khan

- Stephen Fry: C

- Lenny Henry: Daniel Barton

- Andrew Bone: Mr. Collins

- Sacharissa Claxton: Passenger

- Melissa De Vries: Sniper

- William Ely: Older Passenger

- Ravin J. Ganatra: Hakim Khan

- Shobna Gulati: Najia Khan

- Asif Khan: Sgt Ramesh Sunder

- Brian Law: US Operative

- Dominique Maher: Browning

For the extensive cast list, head over the episode's IMDb page. We're sure you're very familiar with the regulars, so let's take the time to highlight some newcomers...

Doctor Who series 12 episode 1: Asif Khan

Spyfall will see Asif Khan drop in on the Doctor Who ensemble in the role of Sgt Ramesh Sunder!

The actor has previously starred in such TV series as Dalziel and Pascoe (he played Ehsan Khan), Going Postal (Sane Alex), Casualty (Aaron Richards), Spooks (Ashur Mohall), The Dumping Ground (Police Officer) and Man Down (Council Official).

In 2020, he's also set to star in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, a forthcoming series.

Spotlighting Dominique Maher

In the role of Browning, we have Dominique Maher.

Although a newcomer to Doctor Who, audiences may recognise her from the 2019 film The Red Sea Diving Resort (she played Tel Aviv Clinic Nurse) starring Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame). If you haven't seen it, it's available to stream on Netflix.

She's also appeared in such TV shows as Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen (Nicky Perret), American Monster (Elizabeth Bennett) and The Devil Speaks (Det Mary Meyers).

Spyfall cast: Andrew Bone

Arriving as Mr. Collins, please welcome Andrew Bone to the mix!

Some audiences will be familiar with the actor from The Crown (F.O. Aide), Sherlock (Jack Sandeford) and Guerrilla (Nelson).

However, he has also starred in such films as Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (George).

We look forward to seeing them all in Spyfall!

