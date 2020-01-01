'Couldn't believe it': Ally McCoist comments on Gerrard's behaviour after Rangers win

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers beat Celtic in a huge game on Sunday.

Ally McCoist has admitted that he can't believe the criticism that has come Steven Gerrard's way after celebrating Rangers' win over Celtic on Sunday.

The Gers beat Neil Lennon's side at Parkhead for the first time in nine years to move two points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders, who have played one game more.

It was a monumentally big win for Rangers and that was evident by Gerrard's celebration immediately after the final whistle.

The 39-year-old manager celebrated in front of the small section of travelling Blues fans, with former Celtic hitman Chris Sutton among others criticising the reaction.

But McCoist has said on talkSPORT that Gerrard was 'well within his rights' to react like that.

He said: "I couldn't believe it, only in Scotland do you get a going over for over-celebrating. He's well within his rights to celebrate and Rangers fans loved it.

"He showed the passion that he has for the team and the club moving forward"