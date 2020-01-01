Quick links

'Couldn't believe it': Ally McCoist comments on Gerrard's behaviour after Rangers win

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers beat Celtic in a huge game on Sunday.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ally McCoist has admitted that he can't believe the criticism that has come Steven Gerrard's way after celebrating Rangers' win over Celtic on Sunday.

The Gers beat Neil Lennon's side at Parkhead for the first time in nine years to move two points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders, who have played one game more.

It was a monumentally big win for Rangers and that was evident by Gerrard's celebration immediately after the final whistle.

The 39-year-old manager celebrated in front of the small section of travelling Blues fans, with former Celtic hitman Chris Sutton among others criticising the reaction.

 

But McCoist has said on talkSPORT that Gerrard was 'well within his rights' to react like that.

He said: "I couldn't believe it, only in Scotland do you get a going over for over-celebrating. He's well within his rights to celebrate and Rangers fans loved it.

"He showed the passion that he has for the team and the club moving forward"

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates with backroom staff at full time after defeating Celtic 1-2 during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

