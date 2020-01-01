Quick links

Connor Leak-Blunt confirms he's joined Sheffield United just months after signing 3-year Leeds deal

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
The former Leeds United kid had appeared on trial for Sheffield United.

The teenage midfielder Connor Leak-Blunt has confirmed his move to Sheffield United after leaving Leeds United.

Leak-Blunt appeared on trial for Sheffield United last month and was rumoured to have left Leeds already.

That is despite having signed a new three-year deal with the Whites as recently as last summer. 

 

But posting on both Twitter and Instagram earlier (Wednesday) Leak-Blunt finally clarified his situation.

"Delighted to have signed for @SheffieldUnited(,)" he wrote. "(L)ooking forward to the challenge ahead!"

Leak-Blunt, whose father Jason coached at Leeds until 2017, is the latest trialist to have earned a permanent contract at Bramall Lane this season. 

Sheffield United recently snapped up Kamarl Grant from the Kinetic Academy, in addition to Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye from Rising Ballers.

Meanwhile, the Blades' former Leeds striker Billy Sharp will not be leaving the Premier League side for the Whites or anyone else in January, according to his manager Chris Wilder. 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

