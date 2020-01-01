Connor Leak-Blunt confirms he's joined Sheffield United just months after signing 3-year Leeds deal

The former Leeds United kid had appeared on trial for Sheffield United.

The teenage midfielder Connor Leak-Blunt has confirmed his move to Sheffield United after leaving Leeds United.

Leak-Blunt appeared on trial for Sheffield United last month and was rumoured to have left Leeds already.

That is despite having signed a new three-year deal with the Whites as recently as last summer.

But posting on both Twitter and Instagram earlier (Wednesday) Leak-Blunt finally clarified his situation.

"Delighted to have signed for @SheffieldUnited(,)" he wrote. "(L)ooking forward to the challenge ahead!"

Delighted to have signed for @SheffieldUnited looking forward to the challenge ahead! ⚔️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RQneZjUPaW — Connor Leak-Blunt (@ConnorBlunt14) January 1, 2020

Leak-Blunt, whose father Jason coached at Leeds until 2017, is the latest trialist to have earned a permanent contract at Bramall Lane this season.

Sheffield United recently snapped up Kamarl Grant from the Kinetic Academy, in addition to Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye from Rising Ballers.

Meanwhile, the Blades' former Leeds striker Billy Sharp will not be leaving the Premier League side for the Whites or anyone else in January, according to his manager Chris Wilder.