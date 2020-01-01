Chris Sutton 'surprised' Leeds United man hasn't been touted for the Premier League

Leeds United will be hoping to put the wrongs of last season right and earn promotion to the Premier League during this campaign.

Chris Sutton has admitted that he is 'surprised' that Marcelo Bielsa hasn't been linked with Premier League jobs considering the work hs is doing with the Championship high-flyers.

The former Premier League winner also boldly claimed that 'any football fan' would want to have the Leeds favourite in charge of their team because of the manner in which his teams play.

Leeds are sitting on the top of the Championship table on New Year's Day and they will be hoping to, at the very least, be in the top two spots when the final ball has been kicked this term.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton shared his thoughts on Bielsa, as he was asked why his name doesn't crop up when Premier League jobs are made available.

"It doesn't," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We are not partly to what goes on in boardrooms. Maybe it does come up and you don't have the connections and we don't find out about these things.

"I have to say, it is a surprise. And it is a surprise in this day and age because people talk about the style of football and brand of football.

"The truth is the way Leeds play, I think any football fan would want to watch that. Of course, getting over the line is so important for them. People are crowing about Manchester City and Liverpool, the way they play. It is a surprise."

After the play-off semi-final heartbreak of last season, Bielsa did extend his stay with Leeds and he will be hoping it all ends rosy this time around.

Leeds' early charge has seen them form a gap between themselves and the play-off pack and those chasing them. But a lot does depend on how much the players have learnt from the previous campaign.

If the Yorkshire outfit can showcase that they have learnt from previous heartbreak then they'll end up not just earning promotion, but perhaps winning the league altogether.