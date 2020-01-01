Chris Sutton comments on Chelsea potentially signing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea one of the clubs backed to secure his services.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton thinks that Jadon Sancho could be 'an option' for Chelsea with their transfer ban lifted and the January transfer window now officially open.

The Telegraph previously claimed that Chelsea are 'favourites' to land the £100 million Dortmund star, who is making a name for himself in Germany's top-flight.

Sancho made the bold step in leaving Manchester City as a young teenager and putting pen-to-paper at Bundesliga giants, Dortmund, but it's a move that has paid off and seen him become an England regular.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Premier League winner, Sutton, thinks that Sancho is ahead of Callum-Hudson Odoi, but questioned whether Frank Lampard will make a move for him.

On whether he'd go straight into Chelsea's team: "They've got Hudson-Odoi who Frank Lampard likes, they have got Willian, he is good off the other side," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Is he better than those two at this moment in time? He's maybe a little bit ahead of Hudson-Odoi.

"I mean that could be an option. If I'm honest with Chelsea I think that maybe Frank will be looking in other areas before those wide areas really."

There's no doubt that a player of Sancho's calibre would light up Stamford Bridge and a player that will push them towards where Lampard wants them to head.

The long-term target is for them to become Premier League champions, but at this moment in time, the aim is to finish in the Champions League places once again.

Sancho has already shown what he is capable of, and with Eden Hazard leaving Chelsea last summer, it does seem as though Lampard needs that superstar player within his squad.

Whether he can find that from within, or whether he needs to dip into the transfer market, Chelse would go to the next level if they can find that player that can light up Stamford Bridge, week after week.