Chris Sutton claims Steven Gerrard will be 'tearing his hair out' because of Rangers player

Alfredo Morelos was sent off during Rangers' win in the Old Firm over the weekend.

Chris Sutton has claimed that Alfredo Morelos will be causing Steven Gerrard to 'tear his hair out' after he was sent off during Rangers' Old Firm win.

With Rangers winning the game 2-1, and the game heading into its final few seconds, Morelos was shown a second yellow for a dive in the penalty area.

Subscribe

The referee had no choice but to give him his marching orders, as the Columbian added more controversy to an already-heated game by making a gesture which did not please the home team.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton was critical of Morelos and thinks that Gerrard will be fretting about his player because he could cost them the title.

"The Morelos one is a big one because I think he's going to miss three games anyway," Sutton told Radio 5 Live. "Whether there's another ban on top for his gesture, I don't know whether there will be or not. I don't think he should be doing that kind of thing.

"But he is the key. There's talk about his temperament improving this season. I thought it had improved. But he has a block against Celtic. You're 2-1 up, the game is virtually over, that was ridiculous what he did, first of all, the simulation. And, ultimately, that red card could cost Rangers this season.

"What is it, 28 goals already this season? Respect to Jermain Defoe, he has been a decent replacement. But Morelos has been the difference for Rangers. And that red card could cost Rangers and I think Steven Gerrard could be tearing his hair out for that one."

Rangers are two points behind Celtic in the Premiership table, but Gerrard's men do have a game in hand as they go into this winter rest period.

Given how the Premiership title race is going from the two, it wouldn't be a surprise if the title race does go down to the final day of the season.

It has been some long years since that happened, as the Gers would have been lifted in a huge manner by that win at Parkhead because they had already suffered two defeats to their rivals this term.