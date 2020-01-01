BBC pundit reacts to Eddie Nketiah's gesture straight after Leeds game

The Leeds United loanee saluted the club's fans after tonight's draw.

Jon Newsome believes that Eddie Nketiah has said farewell to Leeds United tonight after saluting the travelling fans.

Speculation is rife that Arsenal are set to recall the 20-year-old striker, who joined the Elland Road side on a season-long loan last summer [The Yorkshire Evening Post].

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa started him for only the second time this season in tonight's 1-1 draw away to West Brom, before taking him off at half time.

Nketiah gave a pair of his boots to a young Whites supporter directly after the game and applauded the visiting fans, as well doing a Leeds salute.

And the former United defender believes that his body language indicates that he's off.

He said to BBC Radio Leeds: "I tend to agree with you [that's his his last game]. Eddie's gone over and if you analyse his body language it looks like a bit of a farewell. Whether that's the case or not time will tell."

Ironically, Nketiah's first game after leaving Leeds - if he does leave, that is - could be against the Elland Road club.

That's because Arsenal host the Championship leaders at the Emirates Stadium in a third-round FA Cup clash on Monday night.

And how cruel it would be for the visiting fans if they have to watch a popular figure play against them, though it is possible that another loan could be organised for Nketiah before then.