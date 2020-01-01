Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

BBC pundit reacts to Eddie Nketiah's gesture straight after Leeds game

Shane Callaghan
General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United loanee saluted the club's fans after tonight's draw.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United celebrating his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage,...

Jon Newsome believes that Eddie Nketiah has said farewell to Leeds United tonight after saluting the travelling fans.

Speculation is rife that Arsenal are set to recall the 20-year-old striker, who joined the Elland Road side on a season-long loan last summer [The Yorkshire Evening Post].

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa started him for only the second time this season in tonight's 1-1 draw away to West Brom, before taking him off at half time.

Nketiah gave a pair of his boots to a young Whites supporter directly after the game and applauded the visiting fans, as well doing a Leeds salute.

 

And the former United defender believes that his body language indicates that he's off.

He said to BBC Radio Leeds: "I tend to agree with you [that's his his last game]. Eddie's gone over and if you analyse his body language it looks like a bit of a farewell. Whether that's the case or not time will tell."

Ironically, Nketiah's first game after leaving Leeds - if he does leave, that is - could be against the Elland Road club.

That's because Arsenal host the Championship leaders at the Emirates Stadium in a third-round FA Cup clash on Monday night.

And how cruel it would be for the visiting fans if they have to watch a popular figure play against them, though it is possible that another loan could be organised for Nketiah before then.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch