Aston Villa keen on striker with 76 Premier League goals - report

The veteran Premier League striker is being linked with Aston Villa.

Aston Villa hitman Wesley Moraes went down injured in this afternoon's 2-1 win away to Burnley.

The big Brazilian appears to have suffered with what seemed like an ankle injury and Villa boss Dean Smith will be praying that it isn't serious.

For teams in a relegation fight, having a prolific goalscorer is more than half the battle and if Aston Villa lose Wesley - who opened the scoring today - for an extended period of time then that could spell disaster for the team.

With that in mind, it looks like Smith might need additional firepower in the January transfer window and he reportedly has his sights set on quite a familiar name.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are monitoring former Liverpool and Chelsea marksman Daniel Sturridge, who joined Trabzonspor on a Bosman this past summer.

The West Midlands club were linked last summer and The Daily Mail claims that the Villans are 'monitoring' his situation in Turkey.

This is a striker with 76 Premier League goals under his belt - and 21 assists - and having someone like that could be a big, big boost for the relegation-threatened Villans.

The report adds that Marseille may also be interested in the 30-year-old attacker.