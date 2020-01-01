Arsenal star hasn't played since May, might be on verge of comeback

The big Arsenal centre-back hasn't played a senior game since May.

Arsenal fans could be forgiven for forgetting about Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Gunners two years ago under Arsene Wenger but hasn't kicked a ball in a senior competition since May.

The towering Greek centre-back fell out of favour under Unai Emery but, with Mikel Arteta now head coach, Mavropanos could be set for his return to first-team action.

He is unlikely to play in tonight's visit of Manchester United but he could potentially start against Leeds United in the FA Cup next week.

That's because Arteta is likely to play a number of fringe players against the Championship outfit and the forgotten Mavropanos has every chance of being in the first XI.

The Arsenal boss isn't in a position to risk injuries to centre-backs, following the news that Calum Chambers is potentially out for the season with an ACL issue.

Mavropanos has been making the Gunners' matchday squad for Premier League games under Arteta, which at least shows progression.

And it's very probable that his long-awaited return to senior football will come against Marcelo Bielsa's side on January 6.

He's been impressing for at Under-23 level for much of the season, but it's time to re-take his spot among the big boys and it could lead to more chances if he plays well.

Mavropanos has undoubtedly gone backwards since arriving in North London, but injuries and Arteta's appointment might be just what he needs.