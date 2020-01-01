Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal star hasn't played since May, might be on verge of comeback

Shane Callaghan
Konstantinos Mavropanos's Arsenal kit in the changingroom before the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2019 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The big Arsenal centre-back hasn't played a senior game since May.

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 19, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal fans could be forgiven for forgetting about Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Gunners two years ago under Arsene Wenger but hasn't kicked a ball in a senior competition since May.

The towering Greek centre-back fell out of favour under Unai Emery but, with Mikel Arteta now head coach, Mavropanos could be set for his return to first-team action.

He is unlikely to play in tonight's visit of Manchester United but he could potentially start against Leeds United in the FA Cup next week.

 

That's because Arteta is likely to play a number of fringe players against the Championship outfit and the forgotten Mavropanos has every chance of being in the first XI.

The Arsenal boss isn't in a position to risk injuries to centre-backs, following the news that Calum Chambers is potentially out for the season with an ACL issue.

Mavropanos has been making the Gunners' matchday squad for Premier League games under Arteta, which at least shows progression.

And it's very probable that his long-awaited return to senior football will come against Marcelo Bielsa's side on January 6.

He's been impressing for at Under-23 level for much of the season, but it's time to re-take his spot among the big boys and it could lead to more chances if he plays well.

Mavropanos has undoubtedly gone backwards since arriving in North London, but injuries and Arteta's appointment might be just what he needs.

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 10, 2018 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch