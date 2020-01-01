Adam Forshaw names the two Leeds players who are the most 'disruptive' behind the scenes

Adam Forshaw is currently on the sidelines with an injury for Leeds United.

Adam Forshaw has shared that Gini Ailoski and Barry Douglas are the two players who are disruptive and like to mess around behind the scenes at Leeds United.

But the Leeds midfielder did make it clear that it is Marcelo Bielsa who is the man in charge and he has everyone's 'full attention' during their classroom sessions away from the training field.

The fact that Forshaw has named Alisoki as one of the players, that won't surprise the Leeds supporters because he is seen as a bit of a mischievous character.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, Forshaw was asked who is the most disruptive during their classroom sessions.

"Not many, to be honest," Forshaw told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He [Bielsa] rules the roost. If I can say anyone that likes to mess about I would say Alioski or Barry Douglas. He's the boss and he has the full attention of everyone and it's pretty good."

Both Douglas and Alisoki have been fighting for a first-team spot since last season, with Bielsa opting to use the winger as a left-back.

But against West Brom on New Year's Day, Alisoki was taken off at half-time by his manager, with Dallas coming on as his replacement.

In the end, it proved to work because Leeds scored during the second half and ended up securing a much-deserved point against their promotion rivals.