Where did it all go wrong for Sunderland in 2019?

Sunderland have endured a topsy-turvy 2019 which promised much but delivered little for the Black Cats - now things are especially bad at the Stadium of Light.

This time last year, it looked as if Sunderland had put the worst behind them and could finally look to a bright future.

Stewart Donald had taken over the Stadium of Light outfit at the end of the previous season and set about rebuilding a side which had freefallen into League One following two consecutive relegations.

At the time, Donald's arrival at Sunderland was welcomed by many of the Black Cats faithful, who were more than happy to see the back of Ellis Short.

With the club's finances sorted out, a young, ambitious manager arriving from Scotland and a decent-quality squad being put together, things finally looked positive on Wearside.

Indeed, Sunderland entered Christmas day third in the table, just four points behind second-placed Luton Town, and with two games in hand on the Hatters, even though they missed the chance to edge closer to then leaders Portsmouth due to a 3-1 loss at Fratton Park.

So, where did things go wrong?

Recruitment-wise, Sunderland have endured a woeful 2019. Josh Maja, with his 15 goals from 24 league games, was allowed to leave, and attacking replacements Will Grigg and Kazaiah Sterling ended up flopping for Jack Ross' side.

Across the pitch, far too many players were brought in who either flatter to deceive or lack key certain characteristics - pace, for example, as can be seen in midfield with the likes of Dylan McGeouch, Max Power and Grant Leadbitter, or power.

A horrendous fixture pile-up in the latter stages of the season also left the squad with too much to do, and in the end, a season that promised to much ended up delivering nothing - two Wembley finals, two defeats.

Things then didn't exactly pick up over the summer - Sunderland’s spending over was limited, with George Dobson the only player to arrive for a fee amid ultimately unsuccessful takeover talks with real estate businessman Mark Campbell.

Ross couldn't really do much with a fairly mediocre squad and ultimately paid with his job, but under Phil Parkinson, things have gone south even more swiftly, with the Black Cats ending the year in poor shape and out of all cup competitions this term.

January will be an absolutely crucial period for Sunderland - can the right players be brought in? Will Parkinson remain in a job? Will there be a bigger budget for bolstering the ranks? It remains to be seen, because a third successive season in the third tier would be a major blow for all linked with the Wearside club.