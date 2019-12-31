What has changed at West Brom over the past 12 months?

West Bromwich Albion endured a tough end to last season but following a summer of inspired decisions at The Hawthorns, the future looks bright for Slaven Bilic and the Baggies.

Following a difficult 2018 for West Bromwich Albion, 2019 has been a rollercoaster year for the Baggies which, fortunately for all connected with the club, looks set to end on a high note.

West Brom's final game of last year was a 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday that kept the club within reach of the top two - just two points behind second-placed Norwich City.

However, the Baggies' form nosedived as the 2018-19 season went on, culminating in the controversial sacking of Albion legend Darren Moore on 9 March, with the club nine points off the automatic promotion places.

Jimmy Shan took the reins and managed to do enough to keep West Brom in the playoffs, though Hal Robson-Kanu's reckless red card against Derby in the last regular game of the season deprived the Baggies of a dangerous attacking outlet.

As it turned out, WBA ended up losing out to West Midlands rivals and eventual playoff winners Aston Villa in the semi-finals but, in hindsight, it could perhaps have been deemed a blessing in disguise given how much the team has kicked on and progressed since then.

Slaven Bilic was appointed as manager, multiple big earners were sold or released, and a number of inspired signings were made which, under the Croatian's watch, have turned the team into a different beast which has dominated the league in the first half of the season.

Craig Dawson, Jay Rodriguez, Wes Hoolahan, Salomon Rondon and Allan Nyom were just some of departees in the summer, while the likes of Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong, Romaine Sawyers and Charlie Austin all arrived at The Hawthorns.

Crucially, Bilic has played a blinder in the loan market too, particularly with Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira, both of whom have been particularly inspirational for the Baggies, while several players who flattered to deceive last term have been revitalised under Bilic, such as Robson-Kanu and Jake Livermore.

With the team having struck such a good balance all across the pitch, most of the players impressing under a quality head coach, a sizeable gap to third place and the atmosphere at the club the most positive it has been for years, it's a great time to be a fan of the table-topping Baggies.