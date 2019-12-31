West Ham United fans react to links with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud

West Ham United are said to be considering a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, who has struggled for games at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham United fans do not appear to be keen on the idea of going for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

The Sun claim that West Ham want to sign Giroud from their London rivals, as he has struggled for game time this season.

David Moyes already wants to improve West Ham’s striking options, after taking charge.

And Giroud is a player who knows the Premier League well, having spent the bulk of his career in England.

Giroud has previously been a reliable scorer, but his form has slowed at Chelsea, and he now seems to be in the twilight of his career.

West Ham are still said to be keen on the French international though, but Hammers supporters really aren’t keen on Moyes’s reported transfer plan.

First moyes now we are linked with old giroud. God give me strength. #coyi @WestHam — Jason Sargood (@JasonSargood) December 30, 2019

The lack of ambition from our club is summed up with Moyes, Giroud and Allen. Pathetic — Michael David Grant (@MiC4A3L_G) December 30, 2019

Joe Allen & now Olivier Giroud linked. Husillos gone a day and West Ham already going back to their old ways in the transfer market. Targeting players that are way past their sell-by date and simply not enough. How depressing. — West Ham News (@whufc_news) December 29, 2019

another has been, on top wages ‍♂️ — andy grout (@andygrout) December 29, 2019

It’s good that they have identified its pace and energy lacking in the squad and immediately sought to rectify it — Gary Smithurst (@GarySmithurst) December 30, 2019

Oh I hope not! — Daniel Barber (@bookem78) December 29, 2019

Another old player looking for a final payment. We need some speedy players not slow donkeys — Gill Berry (@GB_Hammer) December 30, 2019

Where's the West Ham fans cheering about Husillos leaving now? Yeah he signed Roberto and Sanchez but his success rate is far better than Sullivan — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) December 30, 2019

With West Ham struggling against the drop they simply cannot afford to take risks with their transfers, which is why Giroud may be on their wishlist.

However, with West Ham having a tendency to bring in ageing players, it is understandable why supporters are frustrated with links with Giroud, who has looked past his best so far this term with Chelsea.