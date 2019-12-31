Quick links

Chelsea

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham United fans react to links with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud

John Verrall
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea warming up before the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are said to be considering a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, who has struggled for games at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea warming up before the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United fans do not appear to be keen on the idea of going for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

The Sun claim that West Ham want to sign Giroud from their London rivals, as he has struggled for game time this season.

David Moyes already wants to improve West Ham’s striking options, after taking charge.

 

And Giroud is a player who knows the Premier League well, having spent the bulk of his career in England.

Giroud has previously been a reliable scorer, but his form has slowed at Chelsea, and he now seems to be in the twilight of his career.

West Ham are still said to be keen on the French international though, but Hammers supporters really aren’t keen on Moyes’s reported transfer plan.

With West Ham struggling against the drop they simply cannot afford to take risks with their transfers, which is why Giroud may be on their wishlist.

However, with West Ham having a tendency to bring in ageing players, it is understandable why supporters are frustrated with links with Giroud, who has looked past his best so far this term with Chelsea.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch