Some Rangers fans react with surprise after Gerrard sanctions 6-figure Ibrox sale

Atakayi, who made his one and only Rangers appearance under Steven Gerrard 13 months ago, left Ibrox on Monday.

Several Rangers supporters are reacting with surprise to Serge Atakayi's Ibrox exit.

Atakayi made his Rangers debut under Steven Gerrard 13 months ago, but saw his progress stall upon suffering an injury that same afternoon.

A loan to SJK Seinäjoki followed, but with no more Gers appearances to speak of and six months left on his Ibrox contract, permanent return to Finland was announced on Monday.

Here are just some of the Rangers-fan responses to news of Atakayi's two-year deal back at SJK...

Strange, a thought he was a great prospect — #NS (@Orange_Bear_54) December 30, 2019

Why have a youth development system If we just get rid of them all the time ‍♂️ — Jordi (@TMB_Jordi) December 30, 2019

Thought he was supposed to be the next big thing? — Don Simón (@Simon_RFC) December 30, 2019

Wait wit why — (@Alastair72_) December 30, 2019

I thought he had potential. Shame he was one I had high hopes for!!! — Luceo (@1MAJAMA) December 30, 2019

Why sell — Lewis (@LewisA2111) December 30, 2019

Hope we have a buy back clause because Serge WILL make it — Beedie (@Craig_Beedie) December 30, 2019

Ffs That's pish man he was a great prospect! — Kelan™ (@kelan_1872) December 30, 2019

Don't mind our young talent going out on loan. Disappointed to see this lad leave before making the first team. We need to give youth a chance at Rangers. — Tom (@tomtom1872) December 30, 2019

Very surprised and bit disappointed weve let him go as a cracking player but good luck Serge @atakayi, hope your career flourishes. Welcome back at Ibrox anytime. — Scott (ScotiaRLA) - Rangers Lotto Agent (@ScottR25017935) December 30, 2019

Aw boo a thought Serge was up and coming. All the best lad. — Stevie (@SDCC86) December 30, 2019

Rangers were expected to receive around £100,000 for Atakayi, according to The Daily Record.

The DR Congo-born player moved to Ibrox from FF Jaro in 2016 and extended his contract until June 2020 around this time last year.

Atakayi sent the following message to Rangers on Twitter earlier (Tuesday).

And several of his former Ibrox teammates have expressed their sadness at his departure on social media.

The 20-year-old played 10 times for SJK earlier this year, scoring one goal and setting up another.