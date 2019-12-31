Quick links

Some Rangers fans react with surprise after Gerrard sanctions 6-figure Ibrox sale

Fans show their support during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Atakayi, who made his one and only Rangers appearance under Steven Gerrard 13 months ago, left Ibrox on Monday.

Several Rangers supporters are reacting with surprise to Serge Atakayi's Ibrox exit.

Atakayi made his Rangers debut under Steven Gerrard 13 months ago, but saw his progress stall upon suffering an injury that same afternoon.

 

A loan to SJK Seinäjoki followed, but with no more Gers appearances to speak of and six months left on his Ibrox contract, permanent return to Finland was announced on Monday.

Rangers were expected to receive around £100,000 for Atakayi, according to The Daily Record.

The DR Congo-born player moved to Ibrox from FF Jaro in 2016 and extended his contract until June 2020 around this time last year.

Serge Atakayi of Rangers challenges Dougie Nyaupembe of Bury during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Atakayi sent the following message to Rangers on Twitter earlier (Tuesday).

And several of his former Ibrox teammates have expressed their sadness at his departure on social media.

The 20-year-old played 10 times for SJK earlier this year, scoring one goal and setting up another.

