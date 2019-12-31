Ski Sunday 2020 is back: Air date, presenters and episode guide for BBC return

Ski Sunday has been one of the BBC's most iconic sport-magazine TV titles for over thirty years. And now the 2020 series is here!

For winter sport lovers and alp enthusiasts, Ski Sunday offers the perfect weekend watch with mug of tea in hand and adrenaline sports on the TV box.

The classic BBC show first aired in 1978 having catapulted forward from the previous year's Winter Olympic success in Austria. However, the title has been tinkered and toyed with over recent years with interest peaking in the 1980s and 1990s before teetering down over the recent decade.

Ski Sunday 2020 is back with a primetime TV slot, however, with the BBC looking to build enthusiasm with the next Olympics touching down in Beijing in 2022.

Ski Sunday 2020: Air date

The show will return to Freeview TV on Sunday, January 5th,

It will air on BBC Two at 6 pm with each weekly episode lasting 45 minutes.

Slalom down these episodes

The first episode captures the slalom event in Zagreb, Croatia, and features a high-profile interview with the recent record-equaling Mikaela Shiffrin, who tied Lindsey Vonn's World Cup record with a 43rd slalom win on December 30th.

There's also an interview with double amputee snowboarder Darren Swift and a hopeful look at whether Dave Ryding can secure Great Britain's first-ever World Cup victory.

New episodes will air every Sunday on BBC Two at 6 pm.

Meet the Ski Sunday 2020 presenters

Taking on presenting duties for the 2020 series will be regular hosts Ed Leigh and Graham Bell, although British winter sports athlete and TV personality Jenny Jones is expected to be involved more regularly.

Ed and Gra have been hosting the show for over 10 years.