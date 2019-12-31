Report: Manchester United make Everton's Calvert-Lewin a priority target

The Toffees managed to hold onto to Richarlison but can they do the same with Calvert-Lewin?

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United have shifted their focus to Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin after missing out on Erling Haaland who joined Borussia Dortmund.

The Toffees attacker has come to life recently scoring thrice in the two games that new manager Carlo Ancelotti has managed. Calvert-Lewin, thanks to his work rate and attitude on the pitch, is loved and appreciated by Everton fans and selling him won't go down well.

Ancelotti has preferred the 22-year-old in both his games so far and based on his performances, it is likely that he will stick with him for the foreseeable future. The report claims that Calvert-Lewin has been on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar 'for months' now and he was touted as the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku who left Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils have used Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front, both renowned for their pace and dribbling skills. A physical number nine like Calvert-Lewin could make sense for Solskjaer's side but the report claims that he will cost around the £50 million mark.

Everton have struggled upfront since the start of last season. Richarlison has been the club's only consistent attacker in that period which attracted Solskjaer's side to acquire the Brazilian's signature in the summer. (Telegraph) The Toffees did well to hold onto him and extend his deal but they could change their mind over Calvert-Lewin.

The Englishman is still young and has a lot to improve but he isn't the striker who will lead Everton to one of the European places in the immediate future. If United splash £50 million for Calvert-Lewin, Everton might find it hard to turn down and rightly so considering that they can get someone far more established for the same kind of money.