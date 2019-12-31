Quick links

Fabian Delph explains what Everton have to do to win games

Shamanth Jayaram
Fabian Delph of Everton reacts to Match Referee Martin Atkinson during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 03, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Everton are now unbeaten in their last five Premier League games.

Fabian Delph of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton's Fabian Delph spoke to the club's official website about the confidence in the team and how they can keep it up ahead of the game against Manchester City.

Appointing Carlo Ancelotti was a massive statement of intent by the Toffees and the experienced Italian has gotten off to the perfect start, winning two out of two in the Premier League. 

 

Ancelotti's biggest test, however, will be on New Year's Day when his side travel to the Etihad to take on the defending champions. Pep Guardiola's side have looked beatable this season and the Everton boss along with former Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph will be looking to extend their unbeaten run. 

Delph left the champions in the summer after four years there. The Englishman won a couple of league titles and four domestic cups during his time there and if there is anybody at Everton is capable of giving Ancelotti an insight about Manchester City's potential game plan, it's him. 

Speaking about the trip on Wednesday, Delph highlighted the three things that Everton need to continue their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Fabian Delph of Everton on the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

He said: "We’ve got some momentum now. If we’re organised, compact and all heading in the same direction, I think we’ve got the chance to win most games we play in. There’s a lot of confidence. It’s a young team and everybody sticks together. We need that spirit in every game.”

Beating Manchester City at the Etihad will not be easy but Delph sums it up well. The Toffees have to be organised and compact throughout the game to make life difficult for the hosts. If they hold on long enough, they are certain to get a chance on the break and their attackers are more than capable of converting their opportunities. 

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates with Fabian Delph, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina of Everton following their victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and...

 

 

