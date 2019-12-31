Sheffield United fans react after Chris Wilder comments on Billy Sharp to Leeds speculation

Sharp moved to Sheffield United from Leeds United in 2015.

Sheffield United supporters are reacting after their manager Chris Wilder appeared to rule out a move - to Leeds United or anywhere - for the Blades captain Billy Sharp.

Sharp's name has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Eddie Nketiah, amid reports that the on-loan Leeds striker is set to be recalled by Arsenal.

Speaking on Friday, Wilder admitted that the lifelong Sheffield United supporter could be allowed to leave if he expressed a desire to do so, with some approaches already made (BBC Radio Sheffield).

And after further speculation in the early part of this week - albeit sparked by a somewhat suspect Twitter account - the Blades boss was asked for an update at a press conference on Tuesday.

"There are hundreds of reports linking people everywhere," Wilder told The Star.

"Billy’s a fantastic player, he doesn’t want to go anywhere and I don’t want him to go anywhere.

"So as far as I’m concerned that’s the end of the conversation with him."

And that is good news indeed, according to the following fans of Sheffield United...

And we don’t want him to go either. That’s that. — ST (@CaptCrapShot) December 31, 2019

sharp should be getting more playing time. — jon (@jon15790613) December 31, 2019

@billysharp10 he’s a legend at the lane ❤️❤️ — Chris Lacey (@SomChrisL) December 31, 2019

We don’t want him to go either — Alex (@Al3xTheCoach) December 31, 2019

Things you love to hear — Jane King (@JaneKing9201) December 31, 2019

Thank god! — luca frigerio (@lucafrigerio11) December 31, 2019

CW has spoken — David Higginbottom ⚔ (@dhiggy64) December 31, 2019

Billy will still score goals in the Prem ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚔️⚔️⚔️ — wayne reynolds (@w1970r) December 31, 2019

Sharp scored 23 goals in 40 games as Sheffield United beat his former club Leeds to promotion last season.

But the soon-to-be 34-year-old has started just once in the Premier League this campaign.

Sharp previously admitted that despite his Blades allegiance, he always wanted to play for Leeds (Sheffield Live TV).