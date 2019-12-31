Serie A interest in Barisic is sign of Rangers' progress

Rangers should be complimented by Serie A interest in Borna Barisic.

Rangers defender Borna Barisic is claimed to be interesting Serie A sides Roma and AC Milan.

Calciomercato reported the two clubs are both taking an interest in the Rangers left-back, who impressed in the win over Celtic at the weekend.

Rangers should really ignore the interest unless Barisic suddenly says he wanted out, as he has become a key player at Ibrox.

They are under no pressure to sell unless a mega offer came in for the Croatian.

But there should be some satisfaction at Ibrox regarding these links, from both Barisic's perspective and their own.

Barisic has proven to be Rangers' clear first choice this season after a mixed year last year with injuries derailing his progress.

This season he is vastly improved and Milan and Roma wanting him backs this up.

It is also a sign of respect towards Rangers and their performances in Europe this season.

No longer is Scottish football regarded as a weak one-team league.

Rangers are back and they are proving their exploits outside the Premiership by reaching the Europa League group stages.

A few more of their players might get linked away. It is the price of success, but Barisic has a lot more to achieve still at Rangers.