Scott Brown comments on Rangers' tactics against Celtic

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers picked up a big win over Celtic on Sunday, and Bhoys skipper Scott Brown has admitted to The Scottish Sun that he thought the Gers played 'quite well'.

The Gers travelled to Parkhead knowing they hadn't won away at their bitter rivals since 2010, and needed to get that monkey off their back.

Subscribe

They did so in fine fashion, taking the lead through Ryan Kent shortly after Allan McGregor had saved Ryan Christie's spot kick.

Celtic did hit back through a deflected Callum McGregor strike, but Rangers clinched all three points as Nikola Katic headed home Borna Barisic's second half corner.

Alfredo Morelos's late red card mattered little as Rangers cut Celtic's lead at the top to just three points, meaning we have a real title race on our hands in Scotland.

Rangers fully deserved the three points with a superb performance at Parkhead, and Bhoys captain Brown has now offered his view on Steven Gerrard's side.

Brown admitted that Rangers played 'quite well', pointing our their tactic to close them down quickly, which Celtic didn't really deal with.

Brown noted that Rangers have now outplayed Celtic in two successive games, and having 'closed the middle of the park', Celtic need to find a way to beat them having failed to get their wingers into the game.

“Rangers played quite well. They closed us down and we didn't play as well as we could have,” said Brown. “We need to learn now, because that's two games in a row now where they have probably outplayed us.”

“They closed the middle of the park, as they always do when they play against us, and we couldn't get our wingers into the game quickly enough,” he added.