Rumoured Nketiah replacement who always wanted Leeds move won't be joining Whites, according to his manager

There had been talk of a Leeds United return for Sheffield United's Billy Sharp.

Any Leeds United fans championing Billy Sharp's return should be braced for disappointment.

Sharp's name has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Eddie Nketiah, amid reports that the on-loan Leeds striker is set to be recalled by Arsenal.

And although a suspect Twitter account appears to have driven the rumour, that did not stop the Sheffield United star's manager, Chris Wilder, being asked about it on Tuesday.

"There are hundreds of reports linking people everywhere," Wilder told The Star.

"Billy’s a fantastic player, he doesn’t want to go anywhere and I don’t want him to go anywhere.

"So as far as I’m concerned that’s the end of the conversation with him."

Sharp scored 23 goals in 40 games as Sheffield United beat Leeds to promotion last season.

But the soon-to-be 34-year-old has started just once in the Premier League this campaign.

Speaking last week, Wilder admitted that Sharp could be allowed to leave if he expressed a desire to do so, with some approaches already received (BBC Radio Sheffield).

But the Sheffield-born striker, who arrived at Bramall Lane from Leeds, appears committed to his boyhood club.

Sharp previously admitted that despite his Blades allegiance, he always wanted to play for Leeds (Sheffield Live TV).