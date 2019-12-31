Robbie Savage is hoping Leeds United earn promotion to the Premier League

Leeds United are heading into the new decade top of the Championship table.

Robbie Savage has made it clear that he wants Leeds United to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

The BBC Sport pundit stated that he would prefer to watch Leeds United v Manchester United in England's top-flight than the Old Trafford club facing off against a Norwich, Bournemouth or a Southampton.

Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table heading into the New Year, as they rounded of 2019 with a quite remarkable 5-4 win at Birmingham City on Sunday.

Speaking to 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live, Leeds fans will love Savage's comments about them possibly winning promotion back to the promised land, as he stated that he would want to watch them 'everyday of the week'.

"I want Leeds to go up," Savage told 606. "I know I wind Emma [Jones] up. I would like Leeds to go up.

"I said this at the start of the season, so for instance if I get my call sheet at the start of the season and I've got Norwich v Manchester United, or Bournemouth v Manchester United, or Southampton v Manchester United, but I have got Leeds v Manchester United. I want to go and watch Leeds every day of the week."

Leeds will still have nightmares from last season when they slipped up towards the latter stages and ended up suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Derby in the play-off semi-final.

They were in a commanding lead this time last season, but this is where Marcelo Bielsa's players will be tested because if they can show they have learnt from the previous campaign then promotion will be around the corner.

On New Year's Day, Leeds travel to the Midlands once more, but this time they are going to take on second-placed, West Brom, who lost their unbeaten home record to Middlesbrough over the weekend.