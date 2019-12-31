Report: West Ham making last-gasp move for Stanislav Lobotka

West Ham United have reportedly entered the race for Stanislav Lobotka.

According to Il Mattino, West Ham United are making a late move to try and beat Napoli to the signing of Celta Vigo ace Stanislav Lobotka.

It's claimed that the Hammers are entering the race with a permanent offer, where as Napoli want to take him on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a €20million (£17million), with an extra £1.7million in bonuses.

Celta want around €27million (£23million), and with West Ham's offer 'on the rise', they may just manage to pip Napoli to the midfielder's signature.

A permanent deal is more appealing than a loan for Celta, so the Hammers may have a great chance to pull off a real coup.

Lobotka, 25, has starred for Celta since joining from Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2017, earning comparisons to Luka Modric with his style of play.

A diminutive, technically-gifted midfielder, Lobotka could provide real quality to the West Ham midfield, giving Mark Noble and Declan Rice some much-needed help.

This isn't the first time West Ham have been linked with Lobotka; Gianluca Di Marzio reported over the summer that West Ham wanted Lobotka and teammate Maxi Gomez, but The Guardian suggested that they had given up hope of a deal because they thought he was going elsewhere.

Now, West Ham could finally land their man, and beating Napoli to his signature would be a real statement of intent under returning boss David Moyes.