Report: West Ham making last-gasp move for Stanislav Lobotka

Olly Dawes
Stanislav Lobotka of Slovakia reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Slovakia and Wales on October 10, 2019 in Trnava, Slovakia.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
West Ham United have reportedly entered the race for Stanislav Lobotka.

According to Il Mattino, West Ham United are making a late move to try and beat Napoli to the signing of Celta Vigo ace Stanislav Lobotka.

It's claimed that the Hammers are entering the race with a permanent offer, where as Napoli want to take him on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a €20million (£17million), with an extra £1.7million in bonuses.

Celta want around €27million (£23million), and with West Ham's offer 'on the rise', they may just manage to pip Napoli to the midfielder's signature.

 

A permanent deal is more appealing than a loan for Celta, so the Hammers may have a great chance to pull off a real coup.

Lobotka, 25, has starred for Celta since joining from Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2017, earning comparisons to Luka Modric with his style of play.

A diminutive, technically-gifted midfielder, Lobotka could provide real quality to the West Ham midfield, giving Mark Noble and Declan Rice some much-needed help.

This isn't the first time West Ham have been linked with Lobotka; Gianluca Di Marzio reported over the summer that West Ham wanted Lobotka and teammate Maxi Gomez, but The Guardian suggested that they had given up hope of a deal because they thought he was going elsewhere.

Now, West Ham could finally land their man, and beating Napoli to his signature would be a real statement of intent under returning boss David Moyes.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

