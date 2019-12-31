Quick links

Report: Tottenham eye big money January transfer, with Daniel Levy prepared to fund it

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho arrives for the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'willing' to spend big on a centre-back in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho catches the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26,...

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to spend big on a centre-back under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham have only kept one clean sheet since Mourinho took over, with their defence looking very porous.

Mourinho has always built his teams around their defensive resilience, but Tottenham have struggled at the back since he took charge.

The Portuguese boss now wants to make amendments to his side’s backline in January, and he will be given funds to spend.

 

Sky Sports suggest that Tottenham could spend a considerable amount of money on a centre-back.

Tottenham are said to be interested in both Nathan Ake at Bournemouth and Issa Diop at West Ham United.

The pair would likely partner Toby Alderweireld at the heart of Tottenham’s defence if they were to join, after the Belgian recently signed a new contract.

If the transfer worked out then Spurs could become a much greater threat over the second half of the season, as they have been so dangerous going forward.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in...

If Mourinho can tighten Spurs up at the back, while ensuring they retain their attacking quality, then a top four place could well still be up for grabs.

And even though Spurs do not tend to spend big in January, doing so next year could be a necessary, given their obvious problems in defence so far this term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

