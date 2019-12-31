Report suggests West Ham and West Brom could be rivalled to £4m signing by player's old club

West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion are among the clubs being credited with an interest in Kwateng.

West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion could be rivalled to the signing of a rumoured January target by his former club.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that West Ham and West Brom - as well as Brighton and Hove Albion - are looking at the Bordeaux right-back Enock Kwateng ahead of the January transfer window.

And the newspaper claimed the French side could make a £4 million profit on Kwateng, whom they signed for free in the summer transfer window.

But a loan move back to the club from which he came - Nantes - could now be on the cards, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The website does however add that whether or not Nantes can conclude a deal remains to be seen 'as other clubs are reported to be ready to fight for his signature'.

West Ham and West Brom each employ at least two orthodox senior right-backs, although one of those, Pablo Zabaleta, is nearing the end of his Hammers contract, with another, Nathan Ferguson, said to have interest of his own having made a bright start to his Baggies career.

