Report: Rangers scouted Dundee United v Dundee

Rangers are looking for players to bring to Ibrox in 2020.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers scouted Friday's clash between Dundee United and Dundee, with Lawrence Shankland on show.

The Gers had a big weekend as they beat Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon, but talent spotters had their eyes elsewhere on Friday.

Subscribe

Dundee United hosted neighbours Dundee at Tannadice, and played out a 1-1 draw as Nicky Clark's opener was cancelled out by a Graham Dorrans leveller.

Two ex-Rangers players were on the scoresheet, and the Daily Record note that Rangers did actually send a scout to watch the game.

It's unclear who Rangers were watching, but it's reasonable to suggest that it may well have been striker Shankland – a boyhood Rangers fan.

Earlier this season, the Record noted Rangers' interest in Shankland, and having another look at the Scotland international before the transfer window opens would have been a smart idea.

Shankland, 24, has hit 21 goals in 22 games for Dundee United since signing from Ayr United over the summer, and he looks set for a big move on in the future.

Rangers may be the ideal home, especially with Alfredo Morelos attracting interest from elsewhere, and this latest scouting trip will only increase the rumours about a move for Shankland.