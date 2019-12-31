Report: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang makes promise to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored in both games Mikel Arteta has taken charge of so far.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has made a promise to Mikel Arteta that he will give his all until the end of the season, but he is looking increasingly likely to leave.

Arsenal have not been able to tie Aubameyang down to a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal could now be forced into selling the Gabonese international, but Aubameyang has reportedly given Arteta his word that he will continue to give his all for the side.

Aubameyang has scored in both of Arteta’s games in charge so far, with Arteta said to be impressed by his displays.

The new Arsenal boss played Aubameyang out wide against Chelsea, but he still put in a great defensive shift for the side.

Arteta is aware Aubameyang wants to play up-front, but he is happy to sacrifice himself in his less favoured position for the rest of the campaign.

That is good news for Arsenal, who will need Aubameyang at his best if they are to climb up the Premier League table.

However, with his future still very uncertain, concerns are growing that he could depart.

If Arsenal were to lose Aubameyang it would be a huge blow to the North London side, as he would be extremely difficult to replace, especially if they do not have any European football on offer next term.