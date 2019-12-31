Quick links

Report: Newcastle wanted to sign Danny Drinkwater

Olly Dawes
Danny Drinkwater of Burnley in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United have allegedly looked into the possibility of signing Danny Drinkwater.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United have considered a move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater – but a move now looks unlikely.

It's claimed that, with Steve Bruce keen to land a new midfielder, he has been looking at a couple of Premier League loan deals for next month's transfer window.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is one of them, whilst Chelsea's Drinkwater is another, but neither move is now likely to go through in January.

 

That leaves Newcastle going back to the drawing board for a new midfielder, with Liverpool's Adam Lallana believed to be one option.

That suggests that Newcastle are keen on an experienced option in the middle of the park, but Drinkwater – for an undisclosed reason – seemingly isn't heading to Tyneside.

Drinkwater is currently out on loan at Burnley, but a lack of football means he may now head back to Chelsea before heading out again.

The 29-year-old has only played one Premier League game for the Clarets, and looks to be a shadow of the player that was so important in Leicester City's title-winning campaign.

On recent form, Drinkwater wouldn't offer much more than the likes of Sean and Matty Longstaff, Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey, so Magpies fans may be relieved this one doesn't seem to be happening.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

