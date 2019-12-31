Quick links

Report: Newcastle United want to sign Liverpool midfielder

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are keen on Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

Steve Bruce wants three players in January, with a central midfielder one of his top priorities.

Newcastle are particularly keen on Lallana, who has struggled for game time at Liverpool this term.

 

Lallana is an appealing addition for Newcastle, as he could be a bargain buy, given his contractual situation.

Lallana has just six months left on his current deal at Liverpool, which means that Jurgen Klopp’s men may have to consider taking the money for him, if they cannot agree a new contract.

Newcastle know that Lallana will be tough to land, as they expect plenty of clubs to be interested.

However, if he was to join, he could be a smart addition for the Magpies.

Lallana would offer Newcastle more creativity in central areas, and they could give him regular game time.

Lallana has proven on his few appearances for Liverpool that he still remains a talented playmaker.

And if Newcastle were able to land the England international, it would be a transfer which could create great excitement around St. James’ Park.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

