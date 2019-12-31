Quick links

Report: Mikel Arteta considering making William Saliba decision at Arsenal

John Verrall
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have struggled badly at the back so far this season, with the Gunners conceding far too regularly.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to bring William Saliba in during the January transfer window.

Arsenal signed Saliba in the summer, but loanee him back to St Etienne for the season as part of the deal.

The youngster has gone on to play fairly infrequently in France, but Arsenal are really struggling at the back. 

And, with the Gunners injury crisis worsening, it now seems that Saliba could join up with Arsenal early.

 

Saliba was expected to join up with Arsenal next season, but the Mirror have suggested that Arsenal may look into trying to do a deal to bring Saliba to the Emirates Stadium ahead of schedule, with Arteta wanting more defensive resources.

That could be a good move, as Arsenal have struggled so badly in defence this term.

David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi look likely to be paired at the heart of Arsenal’s defence for the coming games, but the duo have hardly looked secure so far this term.

Saliba may be young and inexperienced, but Arteta may well find that he is an upgrade on any central defender currently at Arsenal.

And if it is possible for the Gunners to bring in Saliba early, even if it costs them a little extra, it is an option which must be considered.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

