Report: Juventus pip English clubs to Dejan Kulusevski

Olly Dawes
Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur look set to miss out on Dejan Kulusevski.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus are set to snap up Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski in a big-money move.

It's suggested that Juventus have jumped to the front of the queue for Kulusevski, offering €35million (£30million) plus €9million (£7.5million) in bonuses, bringing the deal to £37.5million.

That's more than Inter Milan have offered, so Kulusevski is allegedly set to sign for Juventus and begin his career in Turin over the summer.

 

The 19-year-old has spent the campaign on loan at Parma, hitting four goals and seven assists whilst earning comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne.

Kulusevski looks set for a huge future, but his seemingly imminent move to Juve will serve as a blow to a number of English clubs.

Tuttomercatoweb reported in November that Arsenal wanted the Swede, whilst Tuttosport recently suggested that North London rivals Tottenham were also in the race.

FC Inter News even added that Liverpool were keen, with Kulusevski – able to play centrally or in off the right flank – potentially possessing the creativity that the Reds are seeking.

They're all set to miss out though if these new reports are to be believed, with Juve winning a keenly-contested battle.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

