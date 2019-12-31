Quick links

Report: Chelsea considering big-money move for Moussa Dembele

Olly Dawes
Didier Drogba of Chelsea celebrates with Frank Lampard as he scores their second goal during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May...
Chelsea are reportedly keen on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Angers SCO on August 16, 2019 at the Parc...

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele – because boss Frank Lampard thinks he's similar to Didier Drogba.

It's claimed that Chelsea are considering a move to sign Dembele during next month's transfer window, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi potentially moving on.

Chelsea can't leave themselves with just Tammy Abraham in attack, so they are now targeting a move for Dembele having seen their transfer ban lifted.

 

What's interesting is that the report notes that boss Lampard thinks Dembele is similar to ex-Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Lampard saw Drogba destroy Premier League defences with Chelsea, with the Ivorian smashing 100 goals in 226 league outings for the Blues.

Lampard and Drogba were superb together at Chelsea, and it's no great surprise that Lampard is interested in signing a player he believes is comparable to Drogba.

Former Chelsea FC team mates Didier Drogba of Montreal and Frank Lampard of NYC FC catch up before the pre-season MLS match between the New York City FC and the Montreal Impact at Florida...

Dembele has starred with 30 goals in 71 games for Lyon, and the Frenchman has shown that he is strong, quick, dangerous inside the box and technically-gifted too, making himself a superb all-round striker.

Whether the 23-year-old can really be the next Drogba remains to be seen, but making the move from France to Stamford Bridge would put him on a similar path.

