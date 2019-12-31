Report: Barcelona state terms for Everton-linked Jean-Clair Todibo

Everton have been linked with defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Everton may well be in the market for another centre back in the January transfer window, but their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo now seems a little unclear.

Having missed out on Kurt Zouma over the summer, Everton could move for another option to compete with the likes of Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma and Mason Holgate.

One name linked is Barcelona talent Todibo, who has struggled for playing time since joining the Catalan giants from Toulouse in January.

The 20-year-old is considered as a real star of the future, but it seems that he will be spending the second half of the season away from the Camp Nou.

French media outlets are claiming that Barcelona will loan Todibo out for the second half of the season, but Everton's position in the race isn't clear.

L'Equipe claim that Everton have been in talks about a deal for Todibo, but Barcelona's terms of a loan with no purchase clause is putting certain teams off.

With Foot Mercato taking Everton out of the list of potential destinations, it may well be that the Toffees back out of the race because there is no chance of a permanent move.

They won't want to be stuck in a similar position as they did with Zouma, in that they ended up losing him and couldn't bring him back permanently, so no purchase clause for Todibo could be a deal-breaker.

Bringing in an inexperienced 20-year-old for a few months doesn't really make a great deal of sense, so these new reports may just hint at Everton fading out of the battle for Todibo in January.