Report: Arsenal to give Arteta funds for new defender, Upamecano targeted

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing defender Dayot Upamecano.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are ready to back Mikel Arteta with a move for a new defender – and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano could be their man.

It's claimed that the Gunners are planning to give new boss Arteta the funds to solve his defensive woes, which were laid bare with the late collapse against Chelsea on Sunday.

The main target is RB Leipzig ace Upamecano, with Arteta and the Gunners seemingly identifying the Frenchman as a player who can make an impact.

With Calum Chambers now suffering a knee injury, it's imperative that Arsenal go out and get another centre back, as the prospect of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos reuniting will send shivers down spines.

Upamecano, 21, has just 18 months left on his deal with Leipzig, and the Bundesliga side may now choose to cash in rather than let him enter the final year of his contract.

The Frenchman has starred for Leipzig since signing from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, becoming one of the most promising young centre backs in Europe.

Strong, quick and a solid defender, Upamecano is already an impressive defender, but most importantly has huge potential too, and the prospect of a long-term partnership with compatriot William Saliba should be hugely appealing.