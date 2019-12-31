Report: £20m attacker wants to sign for Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been tracking Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen for a long time now.

According to the Telegraph, Jarrod Bowen wants to move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle have been long-term admirers of the Hull City forward, but have failed to agree a price for him so far.

Hull remain keen to keep Bowen, but Newcastle are still believe to feel that a deal could be possible, even though he has been rated as a £20 million player before (Express).

Bowen is eager to test himself out in the Premier League, and would like to make the switch to St. James’ Park.

Bowen can play right across the front three, so it would be interesting to see where Steve Bruce would utilise him at Newcastle.

The Magpies already have Joelinton and Andy Carroll competing for places up-front, while the speedy Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are the club’s first choice wingers.

Bowen could increase Newcastle’s goal threat though, as he has scored so prolifically at Championship level.

Bowen has netted 16 league goals in 25 games this season, and looks ready to make the step up to the top level.

Newcastle are also said to be checking out Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has caught the eye at the age of 16 this term.