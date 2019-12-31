Quick links

Report: £20m attacker wants to sign for Newcastle United

John Verrall
Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal at KCOM Stadium on February 26, 2019 in Hull, England.
Newcastle United have been tracking Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen for a long time now.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in London, England.

According to the Telegraph, Jarrod Bowen wants to move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle have been long-term admirers of the Hull City forward, but have failed to agree a price for him so far.

Hull remain keen to keep Bowen, but Newcastle are still believe to feel that a deal could be possible, even though he has been rated as a £20 million player before (Express).

 

Bowen is eager to test himself out in the Premier League, and would like to make the switch to St. James’ Park.

Bowen can play right across the front three, so it would be interesting to see where Steve Bruce would utilise him at Newcastle.

The Magpies already have Joelinton and Andy Carroll competing for places up-front, while the speedy Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are the club’s first choice wingers.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in...

Bowen could increase Newcastle’s goal threat though, as he has scored so prolifically at Championship level.

Bowen has netted 16 league goals in 25 games this season, and looks ready to make the step up to the top level.

Newcastle are also said to be checking out Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has caught the eye at the age of 16 this term. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

