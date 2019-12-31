Predicted Tottenham XI for Southampton: Moussa Sissoko returns

Tottenham Hotspur could make a few changes to their starting line-up against Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton tomorrow, looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw with Norwich City on their last outing.

Spurs once again were undone by their defensive vulnerabilities, as they slipped up against the struggling Canaries.

Although Tottenham did show some signs of promise in the second-half, Norwich caused them far too many problems at the back.

Jose Mourinho has improved Tottenham since taking over, but it is far to say that he still hasn’t got the side playing perfectly.

Mourinho still seems to be tinkering to find his best line-up, and it could be that further changes are made at Southampton.

Mourinho will surely want to keep Tanguy Ndombele in his starting line-up, if he is fit enough, but his midfield partner could well change.

Moussa Sissoko, the £30 million midfielder (BBC Sport), may well be brought back into Tottenham’s starting line-up to try and offer the Lilywhites’ back four more protection.

Elsewhere, Davinson Sanchez will surely come in for Juan Foyth in defence, while Lucas Moura may be given a starting berth ahead of Ryan Sessegnon.