Predicted Arsenal XI for Manchester United: Nicolas Pepe handed first start under Arteta

Arsenal are set to take on Manchester United tomorrow, with Mikel Arteta looking for his first win in charge.

Arteta has led Arsenal to one point from the two games he has taken charge of so far, with their latest result a defeat to Chelsea.

The Gunners actually took the lead against their London rivals, but they let it slip in the final minutes.

Although Arsenal lost, the performance actually was encouraging in some senses.

Arsenal showed plenty of promise, particularly in the first half, when they dominated the game.

Arteta, therefore, is unlikely to want to make wholesale changes to his side for their match against United, but a few alterations could be made.

Calum Chambers will miss out through injury, so Shkodran Mustafi is almost certain to come in, while Reiss Nelson could be left out.

Nelson has started both of Arsenal’s last two matches, but has failed to impress, so it could be time for Nicolas Pepe to return to the Gunners line-up, for the first time since Arteta took over.