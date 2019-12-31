Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Popular player sends message to Rangers after securing overseas transfer

Aiden Cusick
General view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Atakayi, who made his one and only Rangers appearance under Steven Gerrard 13 months ago, left Ibrox on Monday.

Serge Atakayi of Rangers challenges Dougie Nyaupembe of Bury during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Serge Atakayi has claimed he 'never wanted to say goodbye' to Rangers after departing Ibrox on Monday.

Atakayi, who made his one and only Rangers appearance under Steven Gerrard 13 months ago, has secured a permanent move to SJK Seinäjoki.

 

The Finnish winger signed a two-year deal with SJK, the club to whom Rangers lent him at the end of last season, and told his new club's official website that he wanted to return in August.

Subscribe

But in a message sent to Rangers on Twitter earlier, Atakayi suggested he was more reluctant than that to leave.

The 20-year-old wrote:

Atakayi had previously explained that, with other things going on in his life, such as the upcoming birth of his child, it was important to find a club for whom he can play regular first-team football.

Rangers are expected to receive around £100,000 for the DR Congo-born player, according to The Daily Record.

Atakayi moved to Ibrox from FF Jaro in 2016 and extended his contract until June 2020 around this time last year.

Several of his former Rangers teammates have expressed their sadness at his exit on social media.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch