Pontus Jansson sends emotional message to Leeds United players

Brentford defender reflects on 2019.

Pontus Jansson insists he is happier than ever at Brentford after a rollercoaster 2019.

The Swede sent an end of year message, reflecting on his start to the year at Leeds United and subsequent transfer.

Jansson was moved on by manager Marcelo Bielsa, who wanted a different approach after Leeds narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Jansson's message was partly directed at Leeds fans, saying he 'missed' everyone at the club, players and staff.

He insisted he has high hopes for 2020 with Brentford and still dreams of promotion.

It must be difficult for Jansson to see Leeds thriving without him, currently sitting top of the Championship table on goal difference.

The Whites have a nine point gap over third placed Fulham, despite losing to them a fortnight ago.

Jansson's Brentford are still in the hunt, sitting in fourth place in the league. He could still have a happy 2020 with both the Bees and Leeds winning promotion to the Premier League.