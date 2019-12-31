Quick links

Leeds United

Brentford

Championship

Pontus Jansson sends emotional message to Leeds United players

Pontus Jansson of Brentford reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Brentford and AFC Bournemouth at Griffin Park on July 27, 2019 in Brentford, England.
Brentford defender reflects on 2019.

Pontus Jansson insists he is happier than ever at Brentford after a rollercoaster 2019.

The Swede sent an end of year message, reflecting on his start to the year at Leeds United and subsequent transfer.

 

Jansson was moved on by manager Marcelo Bielsa, who wanted a different approach after Leeds narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Jansson's message was partly directed at Leeds fans, saying he 'missed' everyone at the club, players and staff.

He insisted he has high hopes for 2020 with Brentford and still dreams of promotion.

 
 
 
Another emotional year in my career. Started 2019 so good and were so close to the dream we all had. Never really been to open with my feelings but thanks for the fantastic year we had last year in Leeds, me and everyone around me will never forget it. Even though I’m still in the same league as you, I miss you all, specially the players and staff! ❤️ Even though it was a sad end i am the happiest man now here in Brentford. We are on a journey that can go really far and it has made me grow a lot as a player and as a person those months here! We should never stop dreaming and I think 2020 will be unbelievable! Another fantastic year with the nationalteam and we are going to another tournament 2020, think we can make something special! And last out, thanks to MFF for the love I have for you. You are the best club in the world ❤️ And of course my wife and daughter you are my motivation through all this ❤️ Thanks 2019, and I wish you all a good 2020! ❤️

It must be difficult for Jansson to see Leeds thriving without him, currently sitting top of the Championship table on goal difference.

The Whites have a nine point gap over third placed Fulham, despite losing to them a fortnight ago.

Jansson's Brentford are still in the hunt, sitting in fourth place in the league. He could still have a happy 2020 with both the Bees and Leeds winning promotion to the Premier League.

Pontus Jansson of Leeds United acknowledges the crowd after the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 31, 2018 in Leeds, England.

