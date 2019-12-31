Photo: Arsenal players celebrate £15m star's return in training

Dani Ceballos is back in full training for Arsenal.

Dani Ceballos was spotted in Arsenal training this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night's clash with Manchester United.

The Real Madrid midfielder hasn't kicked a ball for Arsenal since October due to injury.

But he was photographed at London Colney today and his Arsenal team-mates seemed to celebrate his return to training.

Ceballos, who cost the Gunners a £15 million loan fee [The Daily Mail], walked through a guard of honour that his team-mates jokingly formed for him, while a smiling Mikel Arteta looked on.

Here are the snaps:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

It might be a tad optimistic to expect Ceballos to feature at the Emirates when the Red Devils come to town tomorrow.

But the fact that he's on the comeback trail is very, very encouraging indeed.

With Granit Xhaka linked away, Arsenal might need another midfielder over the coming months and it would certainly help if the Spaniard was fighting fit every single week.